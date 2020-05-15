MX 8X-based system on modules gain AWS certification

May 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
system on modules
Toradex is now bringing Torizon, its easy-to-use industrial Linux software platform, to its System on Modules (SoMs) based on the i.MX 8X applications processors from NXP.

Toradex offers the i.MX 8X-based SoMs in two form factors: the small Colibri iMX8X and the Apalis iMX8X, with optional ECC memory. The Colibri iMX8X is now AWS-certified and available in the AWS Device Catalog, based on certification requirements for Amazon IoT Greengrass. This certification is part of the AWS Device Qualification Program.

i.MX 8X-based SoMs are well suited for demanding applications requiring the highest reliability and power-efficient processing. Advanced security and safety features make these SoMs safety-certifiable. The SoMs come with up to four 64-bit Armv8 Cortex-A35 cores. Compared to the Cortex-A7, the Cortex-A35 can deliver up to 40% faster performance — and at the same clock speed — while consuming 10% less power. Compared to the Cortex-A53, it uses up to 32% less power at the same clock speed.

The Vivante GPU supports OpenGL ES, OpenCL and Vulkan for modern graphics, or to accelerate such computing tasks as deep learning inference. The SoMs are also available with onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, supporting dual-band 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.

Toradex - www.toradex.com


