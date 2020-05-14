NanoEdge AI studio optimized for the STM32 dev boards

The NanoEdge AI Studio development environment removes traditional AI barriers and is designed for companies that do not have expert resources in machine learning. This new release allows any embedded developer to quickly create powerful AI-based solutions using STM32 microcontrollers . Among many improvements, it also brings live data logging in NanoEdge AI Studio directly through the STM32 serial/USB port and an enhanced version of Cartesiam’s automatic data-compliance and quality-verification tool.

The intuitive software tool allows system designers using Arm-based low-power microcontrollers to quickly, easily, and inexpensively integrate machine-learning algorithms directly into a broad range of applications including connected devices, household appliances, and industrial machines. The software enables on-device learning of a nominal behavior and is capable of detecting any variation of this behavior, even in a complex and “noisy” environment.

In this new release, developers get a new option to directly select ST’s Nucleo-F401RE or Nucleo-L432KC development boards as hardware platforms. Selecting these boards unlocks the last step of the studio process and allows the download of a custom machine-learning library ready to be run on the selected hardware platform.

NanoEdge AI Studio is available today for download from https://cartesiam.ai/st-developpement-board

Cartesiam – www.cartesiam.ai