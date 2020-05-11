NASA low outgassing rated epoxy with enhanced chemical resistance

This compound has an easy to use mix ratio of 100 to 40 by weight or 100 to 50 by volume with Part A being black and Part B being light amber. The viscosity of the mixed system is around 1,000-2,000 cps, and it has a long working life of 60 to 90 minutes per 100 gram batch. EP42-2LV Black cures optically opaque at room temperature in 2 to 3 days or at elevated temperatures of 200°F in 2 to 3 hours. For optimal performance, the recommended cure schedule is overnight at room temperature followed by heat curing at 150-200°F for 2 to 4 hours.

It meets NASA low outgassing specifications and is serviceable over a wide temperature range from -60°F to 350°F. This system is electrically insulative with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 4.0 at 60 Hz, at room temperature. These attributes, combined with its relatively long working life and lower exotherm, make EP42-2LV Black suitable for many larger potting and encapsulation applications.

