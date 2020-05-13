Negative output voltage DC/DC converters

The XC9307 / XC9308 series are negative voltage output DC/DC converters measuring only 1.8x2.0x0.4mm. The mounting area is reduced by approximately 70% (65.25mm2 to 19.11mm2) compared to general negative voltage output DC/DC, which can contribute to downsizing and thinning of electronic devices. Compared to a charge pump type solution, the switching method of the XC9307/XC9308 maintains a stable output voltage even when the input voltage fluctuates. In addition, this new DC/DC converters can support maximum output current 300mA (when VIN = 3.3V, VOUT = -3.0V). Output voltage can be adjusted within the range of -1.2V to -6.0V using externally mounted resistors. The PWM controlled XC9307 series can be selected for applications where low noise is important, and the PWM/PFM automatic switching controlled XCL304 XC9308 series can be selected for applications where high efficiency at light load current and low noise at high load current is important.

