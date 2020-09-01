New head of DARPA is UK electronics graduate

September 01, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
UK electronics graduate made head of DARPA
Victoria Coleman, a graduate in electronic computer systems from the University of Salford, has been appointed to head the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

DARPA funds research into concepts and technologies for the defence of the United States but which frequently have a catalytic effect in broader technology industry and society at large.

Coleman's academic career in the UK and numerous senior technology management positions in the US since 1998 have made her an expert in artificial intelligence. She has been a member and past chair of the microsystems exploratory council within DARPA since May 2017.

Coleman graduated at the University of Salford in 1981 and stayed on to gain an MSc in computer aided logic design in 1983. She transferred to the University of Manchester where she gained her PhD in computer science in 1988. Her academic career subsequently took her to teaching posts at London universities before she joined California-based  contract research house SRI International in 1998.

Employment in the US has included spells with Intel, Samsung, Hewlett Packard/Palm, Nokia, Yahoo and Technicolor and she also directs research at the University of California Berkeley through her role as senior advisor to  the Director of the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS).

Peter Highnam, who has been acting director of DARPA since January 2020, will step back into his previous role as deputy director.

www.defense.gov

Related DARPA articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe


A team at KU Leuven and Lancaster University have used an organic salt and scanning electron microscope to store data at 41Tbit per sq cm

Organic salts offers 100x increase in data storage

Technology News | Jun 04,2020
Design environment

Design environment churns out FPGA-based processor systems in minutes

New Products | Jun 04,2020
industrial IoT

End-to-end connectivity framework for industrial IoT

New Products | Jun 04,2020
I3C multiplexers

I3C multiplexers and IO expanders run at 12.5MHz

New Products | Jun 04,2020
Chip design at 5nm is one third more costly than at 7nm

Chip design at 5nm is one third more costly than at 7nm

Business News | Jun 04,2020
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) has sold its US and European radiation test business Radiation Test Solutions (RTS).

Cobham sells radiation test subsidiary

Business News | Jun 04,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.