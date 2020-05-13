New LEDs target low- and mid-power applications from 10 to 200mA

May 13, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LEDs
Osram’s Synios S 2222 product family provides an efficient and flexible platform for a variety of low- and mid-power applications (from 10 mA to 200 mA).

Customers can choose from six colors and combine them to create more. In addition to white versions (3000 - 6500 K, CRI >80), the product family includes versions in blue (445 nm - 460 nm), green (520 nm - 540 nm), yellow (583 nm - 595 nm, conversion and direct emission), red (612 nm - 626 nm) and deep red (626 nm - 636 nm). The family's uniform dimensions of 2.2 mm x 2.2 mm and solder pad design make it particularly easy to integrate into many different solutions. The low package height of only 0.6 mm makes extremely flat lighting solutions possible. The yellow converted variant delivers an outstanding brightness value of 50 lm at 140 mA. Depending on the application, additional optics can be easily applied to the respective component due to the centric chip position in the package.

Osram - www.osram.com


