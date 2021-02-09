Nexperia to boost European chip capacity

Although Nexperia announced $1.85bn of investment last year in a new 300mm fab in China, the company would not comment on the investment for 2021.

“Since Wingtech’s acquisition of Nexperia in 2019 we have committed to ongoing investment to support ambitious growth plans and capitalize on the synergies between the two businesses,” said Xuezheng Zhang (Wing), CEO of Wingtech and Nexperia . “Following last year’s announcement of the new 300mm fab and the opening of design centres in Penang and Shanghai we are continuing with investments that support our growth across the globe, increase our industrial footprint and market share.”

The 300mm fab in China will not come online until 2022 but will have an estimated annual output of 400,000 wafers.

In Hamburg there will also be additional investment in new technology for wide bandgap semiconductor manufacturing for gallium nitride (GaN) reactors.

New product development will be supported with a commitment to an increased R&D investment to approximately 9% of total sales of the company, which is headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands,

Nexperia recently opened new global R&D centres in Penang in Malaysia and Shanghai in China and expanded the existing R&D sites in Hong Kong, Hamburg and Manchester. The company will also enhance test and assembly capabilities at Nexperia factories in Guangdong in China, Seremban in Malaysia and Cabuyao in the Philippines, including the implementation of advanced automation and system-in-package (SIP) capabilities.

“Increased vehicle electrification, 5G communications, Industry 4.0 and the mainstream adoption of GaN-based designs will all drive increased demand for power semiconductors in 2021 and beyond,” said Achim Kempe, Nexperia’s Chief Operating Officer. “Nexperia is already the largest manufacturer of semiconductors by units shipped – more than 90 billion annually. The additional global investment will ensure that we continue to provide the technology and manufacturing capacity needed to deliver products in volumes that support future demand.”

