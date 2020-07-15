Next-generation memory semiconductors could be 2D

The research team consisting of Professor Jang-Sik Lee of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Professor Donghwa Lee of the Division of Advanced Materials Science, Youngjun Park, and Seong Hun Kim in the PhD course succeeded in designing an optimal halide perovskite material (CsPb2Br5) that can be applied to a ReRAM (resistive random-access memory) device by applying the first-principles calculation based on quantum mechanics. The first principles calculation is a a method to calculate physical properties directly from basic physical quantities. The findings were published in Advanced Science.

The ideal next-generation memory device should process information at high speeds, store large amounts of information with non-volatile characteristics where the information does not disappear when power is off, and operate at low power for mobile devices.

The recent discovery of the resistive switching property in halide perovskite materials has led to worldwide active research to apply them to ReRAM devices. However, the poor stability of halide perovskite materials when they are exposed to the atmosphere have been raised as an issue.

The research team compared the relative stability and properties of halide perovskites with various structures using the first principles calculation. DFT (density-functional theory) calculations predicted that CsPb2Br5, a two-dimensional layered structure in the form of AB2X5, may have better stability than the three-dimensional structure of ABX3 or other structures (A3B2X7, A2BX4), and that this structure could show improved performance in devices.