NFC charging chip supports over 2.5W of output

February 26, 2020 //By Julien Happich
NFC charging
The PTX100W NFC charger IC from Panthronics AG provides an output power at the charging device’s antenna in excess of 2.5W, more than twice as high as that produced by the next best NFC controller on the market today, according to the company.

The high output power enables much faster charging, making it viable for manufacturers of consumer devices that only have space for a small antenna to eliminate the wired charging circuit from next-generation product designs. Qi wireless charging, while popular in smartphones, is unsuitable for smaller devices because it requires a large antenna and costly circuitry. Qi antennas also lose charging efficiency unless precisely aligned. In contrast, NFC wireless charging relies on a small antenna and has a high tolerance to misalignment. The PTX100W makes wireless charging via an NFC interface suitable for any device with a battery smaller than 500mAh. The patented sine wave architecture developed by Panthronics removes the need for lossy EMC filter circuitry, enabling OEMs to achieve an antenna matching impedance some two times lower than that of a conventional solution relying on an EMC filter. These two features enable the PTX100W NFC charger to drive much higher power through an NFC antenna than existing NFC ICs can do, while minimizing the power losses introduced by external components. The PTX100W also supports NFC data communication while charging.

Panthronics and Renesas have developed a demonstration design of a wireless charging system for a wearable device, based on the PTX100W and a Renesas Synergy S128 MCU. The PTX100W NFC charger, which has a standard serial peripheral interface for communication, is compatible with any standard low-power MCU device.

Panthronics - www.panthronics.com


