Dynamic message content and anti-tamper in new NFC tags

The latest generation Type 5 NFC tags are a crossover technology with RFID that that enables both long-range communication with dedicated reader hardware and short-range interaction with a smartphone.

The ST25TV512C and ST25TV02KC Type-5 tags also add augmented NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) and tamper detection. This combination allows the ISO/IEC 15693-compliant tags to respond both to smartphones and 13.56MHz long-range RFID readers and allow native exchange of NDEF messages without a mobile app. The Augmented NDEF data allows dynamically updated information such as tamper status or a personalized URL to be added to NDEF messages. Up to six different attributes can be configured to append to the message including a Unique Tap Code (UTC) that makes messages unique and dynamic at each tap of the tag.

The tamper detection in the ST25TV02KC-T variant also supports applications that need to verify the integrity of assets using the augmented NDEF data. All the devices feature state-of-the-art protection services, which include a 64-bit encrypted password with failed-attempt counter for data safety, TruST25 digital-signature services to verify die authenticity, and untraceable and kill modes to protect user privacy.

Developers working with the ST25TV512C and ST25TV02KC tags can deliver high-quality solutions to market quickly, taking advantage of ST’s established ST25 ecosystem that includes extensive software libraries, example applications, and reference implementations.

The NFC tags have the same chip capacitance as the previous product generation, helpig to simplify the design of the antenna. The tags operate from -40°C to 85°C and integrate a configurable EEPROM with 60-year data retention.

The ST25TV512C (ST25TV512C-AFG3) and ST25TV02KC (ST25TV02KC-TFG3 & ST25TV02KC-AFG3) are available as sawn and bumped wafer or packaged in UFDFPN5. Pricing starts from $0.08 for the ST25TV02KC-AFG3, for orders of 1000 pieces.

www.st.com/st25tv

