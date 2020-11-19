NI teams with SET and Tech180 on avionics test methodology

November 19, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
NI teams with SET and Tech180 on avionics test methodology
NI is working with SET GmbH and Tech180 to develop modular, reconfigurable test systems for aerospace systems using model-based design

The new approach will include new products, hardware and software frameworks, an open systems reference architecture, and a System-on-Demand methodology from the three companies.

“Conventional approaches for aerospace and defence test are badly outdated and in need of disruption. Engineers and enterprises are looking for new ways to leverage test as a competitive advantage, using it to reduce costs and accelerate product introductions while maintaining agility and equipment utilization,” said Luke Schreier, Vice President and General Manager of NI’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Business Unit and new board member for SET. “We are confident that NI’s collaboration with SET and Tech180 will deliver the right approach and system-level capability necessary for our customers to meet test requirements at an accelerated rate.”

Aerospace and defence companies are challenged with soaring development costs and complexities due to the amount of embedded software, design, and integration challenges required in manned/unmanned aircraft, space launch vehicles, and new approaches for urban air mobility. At the same time, the pressure to develop faster continues to rise. Dated test approaches and equipment further exacerbate these challenges, making it difficult to adapt quickly to changing requirements and test earlier in the product life cycle. The Systems-on-Demand and model-based test approach delivered through this new collaboration will help customers shorten time-to-market schedules, reduce operational expenses, integrate labs, and optimize data and assets. As a result, more time can be spent ensuring the quality and safety of future products and less on building test systems.

"As both a developer and manufacturer for flight certified electronics and a specialist in aerospace electronics test systems, SET brings a deep understanding of the full development process," said Frank Heidemann, founder and CEO of SET. "Customers can no longer afford long processes as they strive for a faster time to market. By working together, this collaboration is expected to develop these new answers and fill a critical gap in the industry.” 

