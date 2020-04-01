Nichia extends UV LED COB portfolio for medical OEMs

April 01, 2020 //By Julien Happich
UV LED
Nichia announced it is extending its offerings to a new wide range of both SMD and COB LEDs, including new 280nm Deep UV / UV-C LEDs.

Much focus is justifiably on deep UV for sterilization, especially considering the global Covid-19 pandemic. However, many different creative approaches at various wavelengths are being developed. In particular, LEDs in the UV-C band promise to revolutionize sterilization and disinfection, and could bring safer conditions to medical facilities – much needed in the current global environment. The 280nm NCSU334A is designed to address mass-market demand for sterilization using solid-state lighting. Importantly, this small yet highly efficient LED delivers a typical radiant flux of 55mW (350mA) – nearly double the efficiency of competing LEDs. For designers, the solution delivers better system miniaturization and highly stable long-life performance compared to previous technologies.
Nichia - www.nichia.com


