Nvidia eyes ARM IP distribution network

Nvidia is planning to offer its own IP through ARM’s distribution network should the $40bn acquisition go through. This could even include competing RISC-V processor core technology.

“We love the business model and the reach of Arm’s eco-system,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. ”ARM has the greatest reach of any computing company in the world and this allows us to take AI into every industry and create this future of the internet of things.”

Nvidia says it will offer its GPU technology and networking IP from Mellanox though ARM’s eco-system using its customer and developer relationships, IP packaging and licensing expertise.

“Ultimately we want to offer our customers as much product as possible,” he said. “One thing we haven’t been able to do is reach the broad eco-system that ARM has developed over the last 30 years. We want to offer Nvidia’s technology through this vast network but it depends on what customers need and want, and I hope they need and want a lot,” he said.

“We have very complementary organisations. The way we create the product s and package them, that sounds easy but is quite hard in practice so we will be continue our R&D and bolster that and the way we take that to market is really important,” said Simon Seagers, CEO of ARM.

“Nvidia is well known for its GPUs and now we have Mellanox as an HPC leader, these IPs for us have had limited reach in the world as our scope of ‘go to’ market is limited,” he said., “ With ARM we can reach a lot more customers and end markets and its one of the aspects of the vision that very few people understood.”

This could also include Nvidia’s custom 64bit ARM cores such as Denver, and could also include its RISC-V processor cores that it also uses. “We are a use