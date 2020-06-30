NVMe SSD form factor for cloud

June 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
NVMe SSD
Kioxia Europe has started shipping engineering samples of next-generation Enterprise & Datacenter SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S, which is being standardized by the SNIA SFF TA Technical Work Group.

E3.S is a new form factor standard for NVMe SSDs in cloud and enterprise data centres, especially targeting PCIe 5.0 and beyond. The E3.S will contribute to the design and development of next-generation systems, such as cloud, hyper-converged and general-purpose servers and all-Flash Array (AFA) systems in cloud and enterprise data centres. The E3.S specification allows for size, power and capacity options, all with a common connector. Designed for future PCIe generations that offer higher power budgets, EDSFF E3.S delivers improved performance, cooling and flexibility over other form factors. Kioxia’s E3.S engineering samples, based on the company’s CM6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSD, in a 2.5-inch form factor, demonstrated approximately 35% greater performance with the same controller and BiCS Flash 3D TLC memory in the EDSFF E3.S form factor with x4 lanes and 28W (+40%) of power.
Kioxia Europe - www.kioxia.com


