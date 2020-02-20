Octal xSPI memory delivers 70% boosts in system operation

With the Adesto EcoXiP, the new MCUs can deliver 70% higher performance while being 51% more power efficient when running in XiP mode from EcoXiP as compared to XiP with a standard quad flash memory device.

The STM32H7A3 and STM32H7B3 single core line and the STM32H7B0 value line MCUs implement a combination of on-chip flash and two octal SPI ports, which support NOR flash memory. With application complexity increasing, driven by the need for richer, more intuitive GUIs and increased processing for capabilities such as AI, system designers need greater flexibility in the amount of non-volatile memory (NVM) available in their system for holding data such as images and weights. This in turn creates a challenge for OEMs in managing many different product SKUs. The answer lies in the ability to expand the amount of NVM in the system using high-bandwidth, power efficient external memory like EcoXiP while keeping the same MCU in the center of the system design.

XiP operation, where code is executed directly from an external flash device, is also an increasing trend since it enables designers to support growing amounts of functionality by easily scaling their system with additional program space. EcoXiP offers system performance comparable to executing code directly out of internal on-chip NVM. With EcoXiP as the external flash memory, designers can seamlessly expand their system, with easy firmware development and don’t need to worry about which code is internal versus external to the MCU.

EcoXiP was designed from the ground-up to solve the challenges of XiP (eXecute-in-Place) systems. EcoXiP replaces expensive, energy-inefficient memory architectures, making power and performance trade-offs unnecessary in a wide range of connected devices.

