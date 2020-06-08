Omron appoints Easby to support MEMS sensor portfolio

June 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Easby
Omron Electronic Components Europe has expanded its UK distribution network with the appointment of Easby Electronics, to focus on sensor solutions in line with the distributor’s strategy to develop a portfolio of IoT building blocks.

Easby will stock and support the full range of Omron sensor technologies and electromechanical components, but will focus particularly on working with its IoT customers to identify opportunities for Omron MEMS based sensor solutions for building automation, industrial automation and other environmental monitoring applications. These complement the TELIT high-performance IoT modules and Raystar displays both available from Easby. Omron offers technologies to monitor the environment itself, measuring temperature, humidity and other characteristics, as well as care for the people within that environment, ensuring that services such as heating and lighting are turned on when they are present, that the air quality is high and that spaces are not becoming overcrowded. Omron’s flagship Human Vision Component allows individuals to be recognised, providing a touchless access control solution. The new relationship also brings Easby a top class range of MOSFET relays, a technology that it currently does not have in its portfolio.

Easby Electronics - www.easby.co.uk


