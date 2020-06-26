UK looks to rescue OneWeb to build satellite navigation system

June 26, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The OneWeb satellite production line at Airbus in Toulouse, France: Copyright Airbus.
A £500m deal for 20 percent stake in ailing satellite operator OneWeb would aim to develop a global positioning system but raises technology and manufacturing questions.

The UK government is reported to be in talks to rescue OneWeb, the London-based satellite operator that went into administration in March.

The deal, valued between £400m and £500m for a 20 percent stake, would see the satellite network repurposed for navigation alongside the broadband capability. The company has raised £2.5bn ($3bn) since 2012 but entered Chapter 11 in the US as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It currently has 74 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) that have shown data rates of 400 Mbps and latency of 32 ms.  

This follows the UK’s exit from the Galileo European satellite navigation system after leaving the European Union. But the proposal has raised questions on how a constellation designed for broadband can provide the timing data for navigation.  

One answer is in the recent request to the US regulator to increase its constellation to 48,000 satellites in low earth orbit. This would allow the constellation to provide links for the Internet of Things (IoT), competing with the proposed constellation of 42,000 LEO satellites from SpaceX. The IoT network would require timing signals that could be re-engineered to provide the navigation data.  One advantage is there would be many more satellites in view to acquire the signals, improving the accuracy.

One of the drivers behind the deal is the design skills of UK engineers. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) for example has demonstrated live 5G links via low earth satellites and has world leading skills in navigation systems and building small satellites. The UK Space agency has also been building up an eco-system of suppliers around small satellite systems.

However one issue will be the role of OneWeb Satellites. This is a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus with the world’s first high-volume, high-speed advanced satellite production facility in Florida. This employs 250 people and can produce two satellites a day.

Next: Satellite manufacturing


Covid-19 hits ASML's first quarter three ways

Covid-19 hits ASML's first quarter three ways

Business News | Mar 30,2020
Microchip

Full design support for Microchip’s IoT products

New Products | Mar 31,2020
RFID inlays

RFID inlays and tags for returnable transport items

New Products | Mar 31,2020
Ventilator maker Medtronic has released the full manufacturing design, with code, of one of its older ventilators to help to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

Medtronic releases full design files for portable ventilator

Technology News | Mar 31,2020
EMI test receiver

EMI test receiver integrates fast time domain scan as standard

New Products | Mar 31,2020
Covid-19

If only you had been tracked

New Products | Mar 31,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.