Online calculators help speed electronic design process

Mouser Electronics’ free Technical Resource Center now offers an extensive lineup of online calculators designed to help engineers of all skill levels save time figuring out anything from power conversion computations to resistor color codes.
“Part of delivering exemplary service to our customers means providing them with the tools and information they need to order and design with latest products,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Mouser’s online calculators help save time, providing more opportunity for customers to find essential technical data and application information.” To see all of Mouser’s conversion calculators, go to www.mouser.com/technical-resources/conversion-calculators
