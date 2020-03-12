Online tool allows custom cable design

The tool fits almost any application to meet the needs of most major industries, including consumer, home appliance, medical and data computing. The Cable Creator allows users to choose from many different product connector families, circuit sizes, wire gauges, UL styles, cable lengths and more. To meet the needs of unique applications, the proprietary pinout configurator provides options to select individual connections and wire colour. “The new Custom Cable Creator is a revolutionary tool poised to dramatically help wiring harness designers develop solutions to meet their exact needs,” said Jonathan Thompson, global product manager, Molex. “With the amount of customization now available, customers can easily design their own pinout for the wires and greatly simplify cable routing and management.”

To quickly experience the output of their designs, Molex offers concept drawings, 3-D models and prototype quotes within 48 hours. Mechanical samples would also be available within one week.

