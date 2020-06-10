Open edge software addresses time-critical IoT systems

June 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
edge software
The Edge XRT software platform from IOTech addresses time-critical and resource-constrained applications at the IoT Edge.

The platform simplifies development and enables application portability, improved supportability and faster time-to-market for new IoT edge applications. XRT runs on commodity hardware, independent of silicon provider and operating system and has complete deployment flexibility, it can be deployed as a native application, containerized and/or into a virtualized environment.

Edge XRT is targeted at IoT applications with a need one or all of the following characteristics - small memory footprint (as low as 100KB); ultra-low latency (from < 100 microseconds); predictable real-time data processing. Written entirely in C, Edge XRT  is also extremely portable and can support legacy “brownfield” systems based older hardware, operating systems and development environments. Edge XRT can be deployed independently or as a Real-Time extension to any general purpose Edge Platform.

IOTech - www.iotechsys.com


