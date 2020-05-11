Open rack version 3 power shelf supports 48V Open Compute Project

May 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Open Compute Project
Artesyn Embedded Power is introducing a new Open Compute Project Open Rack version 3 (OCP ORv3) power shelf, designed to support the move to 48-volt data center infrastructure.

Traditionally, data center racks have used 12-volt power shelves, but higher performance compute and storage platforms demand more power, which results in very high current. Moving from 12-volt to 48-volt power distribution reduces the current draw by a factor of four and reduces conduction losses by a factor of 16. This results in significantly better thermal performance, smaller busbars and increased efficiency. This new standards-based design has been developed in collaboration with major OCP users and is intended to create a common power platform for multiple customers across deployments, increasing adoption and creating economies of scale to benefit the whole OCP community.

“We are highly engaged in the development of OCP Open Rack standards and specifications, with input from multiple leading hyperscale data center customers,” said Brian Korn, senior director, data center solutions for Advanced Energy’s Artesyn Embedded Power product group. “We are enabling the market adoption of this next generation 48-volt power distribution architecture through collaboration across multiple companies to address shared challenges, offering OCP compatible solutions while retaining our differentiating intellectual property.”

The new OCP ORv3 power shelf will be a key technology enabler in the growing adoption of 48-volt rack power distribution in hyperscale data centers. Artesyn products deliver rack power solutions in the $1.9 billion data center computing embedded power market, which is fast-growing thanks to the acceleration of data generation and use, growing cloud adoption across enterprise IT, and an increased workload driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

