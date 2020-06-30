Optical NDIR sensors measure low concentration gases

June 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Optical NDIR sensors
Our two unique footprints sensors are powered by our patented optical NDIR (Nondispersive Infrared) technology.

Designed for integration into any system, unit or device, the sensors measure pollutants including CO2, CH4 and refrigerant R32 over time. They come in tree form factors including 1-Series (Cranberry) and 4-Series (Q4 2020). They feature temperature and ageing compensation and draw under 1.5mW at a measuring frequency of twice per second. All sensors come with auto-calibration and a sensing lifetime in excess of 10 years. Response time is under 30 seconds. Cranberry Sensors are designed to detect and prevent hazard by sensing and monitoring the presence of Methane (CH4, 5% LEL) and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in real-time. They detect gas leaks as they happen and provide data on the leak development for a close and safe monitoring. The sensors are ATEX & IECEx certified. Foxberry Sensors are designed to sharply monitor air quality over time thanks to an innovative self-calibration system and a 10 years lifetime due to its exceptional energy-efficiency.

Elichens - www.elichens.com


