OptoASIC switch system supports 25.6Tbps

March 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
OptoASIC
In collaboration with Accton, Molex, TE Connectivity and other leading industry partners, Rockley Photonics has developed a so-called in-package-optics platform, the 25.6T OptoASIC Switch system co-packaged with Rockley’s LightDriver optical engine and copper cable attached 400G modules.

Rockley’s LightDriver optical engine has been developed using the company’s silicon photonics platform enabling 3D integration of electronic and photonic components. It delivers 40% savings in power and 60% savings in cost vis-à-vis transceiver-based optics. The LightDriver technology is scalable from 0.8T to 3.2T allowing Rockley to address system solutions from 25.6T to 51.2T using 100G PAM4 signalling.

The switch system incorporates Molex’s BiPass/TGA (Twinax Grid Array) copper interconnect system and Samtec’s Si-Fly copper solutions. Accton has integrated the MAC ASIC, optical engine, and copper connectors within a Kyocera substrate, which is connected by an XLA socket from TE Connectivity. Additionally, the demonstration switch platform introduces Vicor’s vertical power GCM device.

Rockley Photonics - www.rockleyphotonics.com


eBook

Mouser eBook covers new trends in robotics

New Products | Dec 13,2019
Kondou's Matterhorn USB4 retimer chip supports 40Gbit/s video and data for the next generation of USB-C interfaces  

USB4 re-timer silicon to demo in January

Technology News | Dec 13,2019
Ethernet

Real-time Ethernet products are TSN-ready

Technology News | Dec 17,2019
M12 connectors

X-coded M12 connectors approved for use in railway applications

New Products | Dec 17,2019
photosensor

X-ray detection photosensor array integrates ADC

New Products | Dec 18,2019
In-mold electronics

In-mold electronics go into production

Business News | Dec 18,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.