OptoASIC switch system supports 25.6Tbps

Rockley’s LightDriver optical engine has been developed using the company’s silicon photonics platform enabling 3D integration of electronic and photonic components. It delivers 40% savings in power and 60% savings in cost vis-à-vis transceiver-based optics. The LightDriver technology is scalable from 0.8T to 3.2T allowing Rockley to address system solutions from 25.6T to 51.2T using 100G PAM4 signalling.

The switch system incorporates Molex’s BiPass/TGA (Twinax Grid Array) copper interconnect system and Samtec’s Si-Fly copper solutions. Accton has integrated the MAC ASIC, optical engine, and copper connectors within a Kyocera substrate, which is connected by an XLA socket from TE Connectivity. Additionally, the demonstration switch platform introduces Vicor’s vertical power GCM device.

