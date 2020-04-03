Out-of-box cloud connectivity with Renesas Synergy and RX MCUs

April 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
connectivity
Renesas Electronics has deepened its collaboration with Microsoft to offer seamless device-to-cloud experience for IoT developers.

Last October, the two companies began a collaboration to deliver a complete chip-to-cloud IoT solution based on Renesas’ microcontroller (MCU) and microprocessor (MPU) devices and Microsoft Azure IoT building blocks, including Azure RTOS, Azure IoT device SDK for C, IoT Plug and Play, IoT Central and IoT Hub.

“Our Synergy and RX cloud kits combined with Azure RTOS and other Azure IoT building blocks offer MCU customers a quick and secure end-to-end solution for cloud connectivity,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President, General Manager IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Microsoft and look forward to bringing Microsoft Azure to our MCU and MPU customers, including solutions that will support Azure IoT Edge Runtime for Linux on our RZ MPUs.”

The Renesas Synergy AE-Cloud2 Kit with Microsoft Azure support will be available online through Renesas and Microsoft in Q2 2020 and the Renesas RX65N Wi-Fi Cloud Kit will be available later this year.

Renesas Electronics – www.renesas.com


