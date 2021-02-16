Panthropics signs global NFC distribution deal

February 16, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
AdvanIDe is to provide design in support and supply-chain services for Panthronics NFC wireless charging controllers and NFC reader chip sets.

Austrian NFC chip developer Panthronics has signed a global deal to expand access to its designs and chips.

The deal with Singapore-based Advanced ID Electronics, a specialist distributor of NFC, RFID and smart card components, will draw on AdvanIDe’s knowledge of applications such as point-of-sale terminals, contactless payments and access control, and its design-in engineering support.

"Panthronics’ innovations in NFC controller architecture create opportunities for OEMs to dramatically improve system performance in challenging applications such as small, mobile payment terminals. The expertise and support which AdvanIDe provides to developers of NFC and RFID-based systems will help them take full advantage of the superior capabilities of Panthronics’ products," said David Renno, Director of Marketing at Panthronics.

AdvanIDe will provide engineering support, sales and supply-chain service to OEMs globally using Panthronics’ PTX100R reader IC and PTX100W wireless charging controller. 

Jason Hitipeuw, Segment Head for smart mobility, objects, consumers and secure infrastructure at AdvanIDe, said: "The Panthronics reader portfolio meets the NFC market’s need for performance, power savings, and security. By adding Panthronics to AdvanIDe’s world-class offering of NFC and RFID technology manufacturers, we can offer exciting new options for NFC communications and charging to our customers worldwide."

Originally known as ACG, AdvanIDe was acquired in 2003 by Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY, which then spun off ACG’s component operation into a separate business unit called AdvanIDe in 2007. It was acquired by the Japan South East Asia Growth Fund in 2017.

www.advanide.de/company/partnerswww.panthronics.com

