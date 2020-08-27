Patent for multi-level ReRAM programming

The patent defines a method of using the inherent variability of ReRAM memory cells to increase the number of resistance levels that can be detected in a ReRAM. Weebit pointed out that while the method is based on experience gained with Weebit Nano's own silicon-oxide based ReRAM it is applicable to any resistive RAM.

The company did not indicate how many memory levels is theorerically or practically possible. The more levels that can be detected the more bits can be stored in the a single memory cell thus improving the density of memory.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: "Our close collaboration with our partners at Leti has allowed us to develop a method that is an important step in creating a multi-level cell which can significantly improve our cost-competitiveness. In parallel to the ongoing productization activity we are continuing to improve the technology to make it even more attractive to customers."

