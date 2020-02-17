PCB design sharing and visualization through the cloud

February 17, 2020 //By Julien Happich
PCB design
PCB design software provider Altium has launched a new cloud-based application, A365 Viewer, to view and share electronic designs through a browser on any web-enabled desktop, phone or tablet.

Until now, designers have been forced to share their PCB designs through PDFs or static images. With the new A365 Viewer, an interactive experience is created that retains all of the key relevant information that's typically lost when sharing static files. For example, the A365 Viewer allows users to search for, select, cross-probe and inspect components and nets while moving seamlessly between schematic, PCB and 3D views of their board. Using the A365 Viewer requires no CAD tools or experience. The A365 Viewer is designed to work with multiple eCAD formats, currently supporting Autodesk Eagle and Altium Designer. Other popular PCB design software formats will be supported in the near future. The A365 Viewer is part of Altium’s cloud strategy and newly launched Altium 365 cloud platform.

Altium - www.altium.com


solver

New solver simulates nanoelectronics at the atomic-level up to 10,000 atoms

Technology News | Nov 26,2019
RISC-V receives 8-stage pipeline performance

RISC-V receives 8-stage pipeline performance

Technology News | Dec 04,2019
Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
FPGAs on FDSOI available from Lattice

FPGAs on FDSOI available from Lattice

Technology News | Dec 11,2019
SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020
ECAD

ECAD/MCAD synchronization tool ease up team collaboration

New Products | Jan 15,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.