People counter maker project helps with social distancing

May 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
People counter
RS Components has joined forces with miniature PLC manufacturer Barth Elektronik GmbH to develop a simple maker project that aids social distancing in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The project, called ‘People Counter’, can be assembled in less than an hour and records the number of people entering and exiting a room, indicating when it is safe to allow more people to enter while still maintaining the recommended distance from others. This is particularly effective in retail environments where safe social distancing can be difficult to control. Two photoelectric proximity sensors, or light barriers, detect the direction of movement, while a miniature PLC calculates the number of people in and out of the store in real time. A password-protected CAN touch screen is used to pre-set the maximum people limit and also serves as a ‘traffic light’ system, illuminating green when access is granted and red when access is denied. There is also an audio alert. The miniature PLC processes the data and controls the display. The project design is very simple. All of the parts required are available to purchase from RS, and the full Bill of Materials, 3D data, software and manuals can be downloaded from the RS DesignSpark engineering website. A short video also gives instructions on how to build the system.

RS Components - www.rs-online.com


optimization software

Material-planning optimization software rolls out

New Products | Feb 18,2020
sensor

64Mpixel sensor has a 0.8 micron pixel size

New Products | Feb 18,2020
LVDTs

Spring-loaded LVDTs are hermetically-sealed

New Products | Feb 18,2020
image sensors

2Mpixel image sensors now produced on 12” wafers

New Products | Feb 19,2020
encoder

Magnetic encoder system has Drive-Cliq interface

New Products | Feb 19,2020
vision sensor

Stacked event-based vision sensor boasts highest HDR

Technology News | Feb 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.