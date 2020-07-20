Perforce deal boosts IoT chip IP management

Enterprise software development tool Perforce Software has bought a strategic partner that supplied semiconductor companies. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Perforce had been working with Methodics on a fully integrated system that managed IP from design all the way through production and reuse. Chip customers include Nvidia, Zoran and MaxLinear while system customers include Siemens Energy, Ericsson, Raytheon and NI (formerly National Instruments).

“The semiconductor and embedded software design markets continue to expand, especially as they serve growing AI, automotive, cloud, and IoT markets,” said Mark Ties, Perforce CEO. “Together with Methodics, Perforce will enable these markets to drive faster time to market, higher quality, greater operational efficiency, and increased security and compliance at scale. We are also excited about the opportunity to extend this joint solution into gaming, automotive, and other industries.”

Managing data about IP blocks in a chip throughout the lifecycle of equipment was also a driver behind the recent Siemens acquisition of UltraSoC: SIEMENS TAKES OVER UK CHIP-LEVEL ANALYTICS EXPERT ULTRASOC

“The importance of collaboration between multisite and multi-geographic design teams continues to intensify. Methodics solutions enable critical collaboration while assuring full traceability and reuse of important design assets and their associated metadata,” said Simon Butler, Methodics CEO. “We are excited to join the Perforce team, and we are confident that this acquisition will enable us to meet the needs of the semiconductor and embedded systems markets, as well as gaming, automotive, and beyond.”

"MaxLinear has been using Perforce Helix Core and Methodics IP lifecycle management solutions for the past few years to increase our productivity and introduce an IP reuse methodology at MaxLinear,” said Paolo Miliozzi, Vice President, SoC Technology at MaxLinear.

www.perforce.com; www.methodics.com

