Phase noise analyzer for precision oscillator characterization

April 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Phase noise analyzer
The 53100A phase noise analyzer from Microchip Technology has been designed to help research and manufacturing engineers make precise and accurate measurement of frequency signals, including those generated by atomic clocks and other high-performance frequency reference modules and subsystems.

Capable of measuring radio frequency (RF) signals up to 200 MHz, the new test instrument rapidly acquires frequency signals and characterizes the phase noise, jitter, Allan deviation (ADEV) and time deviation (TDEV) quickly and precisely. All attributes of a frequency reference can be completely characterized with a single instrument within minutes. The instrument enables a variety of configurations by allowing up to three separate devices to be tested simultaneously using a single reference, enabling higher capacity for stability measurements. Measuring 344x215x91mm, the phase noise test instrument is small enough for integration into manufacturing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) systems, yet powerful enough for laboratory-grade metrology. Its interface provides backward compatibility with Microchip’s 51xxA test sets’ command and data stream, reducing the need to redesign existing ATE infrastructure.

The 53100A Phase Noise Analyzer provides flexibility by allowing an input reference device to be connected through the front panel at a different nominal frequency than the device under test – allowing a single reference to characterize a variety of oscillator products. Rubidium frequency standards such as Microchip’s 8040C-LN or a quartz oscillator such as Microchip’s 1000C Ovenized Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) could be used as a reference as well as other manufacturers’ precise oscillators.

Microchip - www.microchip.com


