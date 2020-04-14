Philips launches high volume ventilator for Covid-19

Philips has launched a new ventilator with plans to scale production to 15,000 units a week within days to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

The Respironics E30 ventilator can be used in both non-invasible and invasive modes when more complex machines are not available. It received US emergency approval late last week and expects to reach produce 15,000 units per week this month. It expects other approvals shortly.

THe ventilator is designed for mass production and to be used in the field hospitals that have been set up to tackle the outbreak. It has the ability to accept high-flow oxygen, which is one of the features that has been lacking in other designs, and the recommended set-up uses a bacterial/viral filter to minimize exposure for healthcare providers when used invasively or noninvasively.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, healthcare providers are working diligently to treat soaring numbers of patients at a time when there are too few ventilators to provide care,” said David White, Chief Scientific Officer at Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care. “Philips is responding to this pressing global need by quickly scaling production of the new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with the needs of healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients in mind while also complying with medical device quality standards. Our hope is that this solution will help to free-up ICU ventilators for use in treating the most severe patients.”

Philips is also working with the relevant regulatory authorities to distribute the device globally for purchase by governments and hospitals who are experiencing ventilator shortages.

The company has said it will quadruple productionof existing system by Q3 this year, using contract manufacturers Jabil and Flex.

