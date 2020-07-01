Phoenix Contact E-Mobility expands production capacity in Poland

The new facility is set to be completed by the end of 2020/start of 2021. The charging technology manufacturer will use the new production location in Rzeszów for the manufacture and testing of various AC and DC charging cables, among other things, that are supplied to leading automotive and charging infrastructure manufacturers. The new building provides a total area of 15,000 m², which is divided into 14,000 m² of production and storage space and 1000 m² of office space. Production is scheduled to commence at the start of 2021 and the workforce will increase to over 250 employees within the next few years. In addition to his role as Director Business Administration at the company's headquarters in Schieder-Schwalenberg, Marwin Achenbach will also head up the management team responsible for the new facility. Rzeszów will be an important location in Phoenix Contact E-Mobility's global production network. It will play a particularly significant role in international collaboration between locations in Germany, Poland, and China. In addition, IATF-compliant production and business processes will be implemented to ensure that the innovative products meet high quality requirements.

