Phoenix, Yaskawa team on open PLC

Phoenix Contact in Germany is to license its PLCnext Technology open automation platform to industrial robotics and mechatronics manufacturer Yaskawa Electric in Japan.

The aim is to drive the transition away from proprietary solutions towards an open and future-proof ecosystem for industrial automation, says Phoenix. It will license its PLCnext runtime environment to Yaskawa and has agreed upon joint further development. Yaskawa plans to use the PLCnext runtime system in motion controls and robotics, initially in Europe and the US, where it owns Motorman robotics

“The openness of the PLCnext ecosystem enables a large number of providers to offer highly flexible, secure, and modern automation technology. This technology partnership with Yaskawa is a milestone for the automation industry, because the more partners that engage in an open automation ecosystem, the more beneficial it becomes for every single participant,” said Ulrich Leidecker, COO and President of the Industrial Management and Automation Business Area at Phoenix Contact, adds,

PLCnext Technology combines open control technology, modular engineering software, and an online community, this solution allows users to adapt easily to changing demands and to use existing and future software services efficiently. It also supports a digital marketplace for software and systematic cloud integration to address applications across the Internet of Things. (IoT).

“I am really happy that we are now deepening our long-standing, trusting business relationship even further and expanding our partnership in the field of industrial control technology,” said Bruno Schnekenburger, CEO and President of Yaskawa Europe.

