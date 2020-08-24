Photorelays have low trigger current for battery equipment

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH has launched two photorelays, housed in a small 4-pin SO6 package, for security systems, building automation and other industrial equipment.

The photorelays have a low trigger LED current of 1mA, which reduces input side power loss by increasing the sensitivity of the photodiode array. Using these photorelays for ON/OFF control in battery-powered security devices and various sensors, contributes to lower power consumption and longer operating life.

The TLP170AM has a rated off-state output terminal voltage (V off ) of 60V and on-state resistance (R on ) of 0.15Ω with a constant on-state current (I on ) of 0.7A and pulse operation of up to 2.1A. The TLP170GM is a 350V version with a typical R on of 28Ω, I on of 110mA constant current and 330mA pulse operation. Both devices have a rated operating temperature between -40°C and 85°C to allow for a temperature margin in system-level thermal design.

The 4-pin SO6 package enables a minimum isolation voltage of 3750Vrms, allowing the devices to be used in equipment requiring high insulation performance.

For more information on the photorelays, please visit toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/

