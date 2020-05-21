PicoScope 6000E Series USB Oscillos now at Farnell

May 21, 2020 //By Julien Happich
oscilloscopes
Distributor Farnell has added the new PicoScope 6000E series of USB oscilloscopes from Pico Technology to its portfolio.

The instruments offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional test equipment and data acquisition products, with regular and free software updates that future-proof the USB oscilloscopes and continuously improve their performance. The PicoScope 6000E series comes with eight analog input channels with 8-bit resolution and up to 5GS/s sampling rate. A ultra-deep memory waveform captures memories of 4 giga samples (up to 2 giga samples per channel), many times larger than competing oscilloscopes and enabling the capture of long-duration waveforms at maximum sampling speed. A Mixed-Signal Oscilloscope (MSO) option adds 8 or 16 500MHz digital channels when optional 8-bit TA369 MSO pods are fitted, allowing digital and analogue signals to be viewed together. Digital signals can be displayed individually, as a bus or as decoded serial protocols. Both the PicoScope 6804E and the PicoScope 6824E in the series offer FlexRes, which reduces the sampling rate to enable high-resolution 10-bit or 12-bit resolution for audio and other analogue applications, in addition to standard fast (5 GS/s) 8-bit sampling mode. All models in the PicoScope 6000E series by Pico Technology are available from Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.

Farnell - www.farnell.com


