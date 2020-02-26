PikeOS 5.0 RTOS targets safety and security-critical systems

February 26, 2020 //By Julien Happich
RTOS
Sysgo has released version 5.0 of its real-time operating system PikeOS for safety and security-critical systems, expanding certification against all current safety and security standards.

The RTOS comes with improved tools to accelerate development and improve user friendliness, and optimized support for multi-core systems. In addition, the number of partitions supported by the integrated hypervisor or separation kernel has been significantly increased. Partitions are used by PikeOS to strictly separate multiple guest operating systems and applications, often of different criticality, while still allowing communication through explicitly configured channels.

With these innovations, PikeOS 5.0 represents a platform on which systems for the highest certification levels such as DAL-A in avionics, SIL-4 for railway applications or ASIL-D in the automotive industry can be implemented. The POSIX Guest-OS has also been revised, preparing PikeOS 5.0 for use in AUTOSAR adaptive projects. The certification of systems and applications will be simplified and accelerated by the new qualified configuration tools. They are integrated into the Eclipse-based development environment CODEO and eliminate the need for time-consuming validation of generated binaries. In addition, any subset of the configuration can be exported as a reusable component, simplifying team development.

Sysgo - www.sysgo.com


machine vision

AI at the edge for machine vision

New Products | Dec 02,2019
Android migration

Android migration service for discontinued Windows Embedded OS

New Products | Dec 03,2019
European platform

A RISC-V fully European platform for space

Business News | Dec 03,2019
New Fraunhofer entities explore AI, Cyber security

New Fraunhofer entities explore AI, Cyber security

Business News | Dec 05,2019
Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
reliability connectors

Fixture eases the guided assembly of high reliability connectors

New Products | Dec 06,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.