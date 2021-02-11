PikeOS adds ASIL-D and railway SIL4 safety certification kits

The latest version of Sysgo's hypervisor-based real-time operating system has added certification kits for ASIL-D and railway safety to SIL4 on ARM v8 processors.

Automotive systems can now be certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D with PikeOS v5.1. Railway applications can also achieve the highest level to EN 50128 SIL4 and the new railway standard EN 50657 SIL4. A new certification kit for IEC 61508 SIL3 for industrial applications is also available. All the certification kits support the ARMv8 platform with hardware virtualization.

"Since the first version of PikeOS, our absolute focus has been on certifiable applications and systems", said Sven Nordhoff, Director Certification at Sysgo, based in Klein-Winternheim near Frankfurt. "System safety is a vital issue, even though security is becoming more and more important. Still, safety certification is elementary. With our new Cert-Kits we enable our customers to obtain safety certifications at the highest level."

Each certification kit contains a standard-compliant PikeOS hypervisor, as well as a comprehensive documentation aid for development and testing. Furthermore, additional security and safety information can be provided in order to achieve critical system configurations that are conform to the required industry standard.

An important part of these certification kits is a safety manual with guidelines for the use of PikeOS in safety-critical system designs. The kits contain a case study with characteristic functional safety requirements according to the corresponding Safety Integrity Levels (SIL / ASIL).

In addition to those, Sysgo supports the development and certification of critical embedded systems with consulting services.

SYSGO, part of the Thales group, develops the real-time operating system and hypervisor PikeOS and the embedded industrial-grade Linux ELinOS. PikeOS version 4.2.3 Build S5577 meets the Common Criteria at the EAL 3+ level for ARMv7, ARMv8 and x86_64 and is also certified according to IEC 61508, EN 50128, EN 50657 and ISO 26262.

For industrial embedded systems, Sysgo also offers ELinOS, a Linux