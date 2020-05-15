Plasmonics on silicon promising for light-based computing

May 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
photonic architecture
Researchers in Australia and Germany have developed a modular method to design nanoscale devices that combine the best of traditional chip design with photonic architecture in a hybrid structure.

Their research published in Nature Communications under the title “Modular nonlinear hybrid plasmonic circuit”describes a device formed by two in-series plasmonic elements on a SOI waveguide: a mode converter and a focuser. The focuser combines a taper with a sharp tip of nanometre scale, which functions as a nonlinear nanoscale light source. The hybrid plasmonic integrated circuit (HPIC) offers a bridge between industry-standard silicon photonic systems and the metal-based waveguides that can be made 100 times smaller while retaining efficiency, explains lead author Dr Alessandro Tuniz from the University of Sydney Nano Institute and School of Physics. The researchers have shown that they can achieve data manipulation at 100 times smaller than the wavelength of light carrying the information.

“This sort of efficiency and miniaturisation will be essential in transforming computer processing to be based on light. It will also be very useful in the development of quantum-optical information systems, a promising platform for future quantum computers,” said Associate Professor Stefano Palomba, a co-author from the University of Sydney and Nanophotonics Leader at Sydney Nano.

“Eventually we expect photonic information will migrate to the CPU, the heart of any modern computer.”


Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.