Portable 330-channel data logger offers 1ms wireless sampling

Available from MDL Technologies, the LR8450-01 Memory HiLogger can host up to 11 plug-in and wireless modules to record as many as 330 channels simultaneously. A range of sensor modules is available for measuring voltage, temperature, humidity, resistance and strain. Since the loggers can accept modules having different sampling speeds, it is possible for example to monitor fast fluctuations in voltage at the same time as tracking slow temperature changes.

Each sensor module incorporates its own A/D converter, ensuring a high maximum sampling rate even when multiple modules are added. The strain modules, despite their compact size, all have a built-in bridge box which allows strain gauges to be directly connected.

With a compact A4 size that makes them convenient for on-board testing in vehicles, the loggers have a wide screen for easy viewing of waveforms. The standard LR8450 model can host up to four plug-in modules, but not wireless modules.

Both models have strong resistance to interference from high frequency noise, enabling stable data logging even in the presence of strong electrical noise sources such as inverters.

