Power-over-Ethernet IoT sensors target smart buildings

The PoE•X Sensors , says the company, provide building operators with data that economizes operations, conserves resources, and enhances comfort. The sensors plug directly into a building's Power over Ethernet (PoE) infrastructure and remotely monitor critical systems and infrastructure for asset-damaging hazards, such as water leaks, and if a monitored variable exceeds specified thresholds, a user is alerted via text, email, or by call.

"The PoE•X line provides plug-and-play placement of Monnit sensors into a building's local area network," says Monnit CEO Brad Walters. "PoE•X migrates Monnit's industry-proven platform beyond wireless to other fixed 'things' that will benefit from the increasingly common, instantaneous and powerful nature of an Ethernet-enabled building."

These Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, says the company, address demands for both a broad layout and high-density sensor networks - such as those needed for server rooms and data centers - that are compatible with Ethernet. The PoE•X sensors can also be plugged into an Ethernet infrastructure and powered via AC adapter if a building does not have PoE.

The PoE•X sensors support commercial enterprises and industrial firms by collecting environmental or power data and sharing it with building management systems. The sensors also host Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) and Modbus TCP traffic, allowing the sensors to transfer data into supervisory control and data acquisition systems.

This data sharing allows operators to quickly tailor HVAC or optimize lighting, lowering overhead and reducing emissions. PoE•X sensors also enable mixed sensor networks, incorporating the company's 80+ wireless sensors into firms with diversified and tech-reliant operations, such as manufacturing and retail.

The PoE•X line, says the company, will initially consist of the following sensor types: temperature, humidity, dry contact, water detect plus, open/close, water rope, high temperature, low temperature, duct temperature, motion detection, and thermocouple.

Monnit Corporation