Powering through 2020

The shift to GaN gallium nitride technology for higher frequency operation and higher energy densities remains the top topic for eeNews Power in 2020.

The battery plans for electric car maker Tesla have been a key more for the industry with a cobalt-free chemistry in new battery cell form factor , 4680, to replace the current 1865 version.

Tesla and European ultracapacitor maker Skeleton Technologies are set to go head to head after Tesla’s acquisition of Maxwell. The dry electrode technology from that deal is a key part of Tesla’s battery manufacturing plans, while Skeleton is looking to use its

Thermal issues are increasingly important all across the industry, and we looked at the thermal considerations of the latest Series X games console from Microsoft ahead of the launch.

The latest development in carbon nanotubes in Ireland promises to double the energy density of batteries, while a miniature nuclear battery could provide power for 20 years.

Related articles

​Other articles on eeNews Power