Precision RF attenuator kit

Designed for a wide variety of applications including impedance matching and level control with symmetrical Pi-pad attenuator design, these attenuators are well suited for use between two equal impedances (ZS = ZL) to reduce signal levels, and for matching of unequal source and load impedances (ZS ≠ ZL). Whichever application you choose, high performance is assured with a VSWR of 1.25:1. The fixe attenuators support 2W average power level, with a 250W peak power level and operate up to the 4 GHz range. Made from nickel plated brass with gold plated center contacts, the coaxial fixed attenuators are RoHS 2 compliant. Attenuation values are: 3dB, 6dB, 8db, 10dB, 14dB, and 20dB.
