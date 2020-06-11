Precision spray coating yields multilayer perovskite solar cells

The sequential spray deposition (SSD) process described in the Optical Materials Express journal under the title “Layer-by-layer spray coating of a stacked perovskite absorber for perovskite solar cells with better performance and stability under humid environment”, could be scaled up for mass production.



Applying different perovskite materials in each layer can be

used to customize a device’s function or meet specific

performance and stability requirements. Pictured are the

paper’s first author undergraduate student Koth Amratisha (left)

and his advisor Pongsakorn Kanjanaboos (right).

Credit: Pongsakorn Kanjanaboos, Mahidol University.



“Our work demonstrates a process to deposit perovskite layer by layer with controllable thicknesses and rates of deposition for each layer,” said research team leader Pongsakorn Kanjanaboos from the School of Materials Science and Innovation, Faculty of Science, Mahidol University in Thailand. “This new method enables stacked designs for solar cells with better performance and stability.”

So far, the solution processes typically used to make perovskites didn’t allow multilayer designs because the upper layer tends to dissolve the already-dried lower layer. After trying different spray coating methods, the researchers found one that worked at temperatures around 100°C, which they could use sequentially, one layer upon next, even with different perovskite compositions. They optimized the spray parameters to ensure that the tiny droplets dried and crystalized into solid perovskite immediately upon contact with the already-dried lower layer, preventing the formation of unwanted mixtures.