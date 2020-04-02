Printed diabete breath test detects 1ppm acetone

April 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
breath test
A research team from Materials Science at Kiel University (CAU) and from Biomedical Engineering at the Technical University of Moldova has developed a cheap process to produce extremely sensitive and energy-efficient sensors using 3D printing.

With a focus on the detection of sugar levels for diabetes monitoring, the researchers designed a sensor leveraging the special properties of fine copper oxide nanowires and iron oxide nanospikes grown out of iron and copper microparticles printed on a glass substrate.


The sensor surface under the microscope: the research
team grows tiny wires and spikes from metallic microparticles
that are particularly good at trapping gas molecules.
Credit: Working Group Functional Nanomaterials.

Publishing their results in the Nano Energy journal in a paper titled “Facile fabrication of semiconducting oxide nanostructures by direct ink writing of readily available metal microparticles and their application as low power acetone gas sensors”, the authors detail a simple two-step fabrication process. The direct ink writing of metal microparticle stripes onto the surface of a glass substrate, with subsequent thermal annealing, forms a highly porous bridging multi-phase semiconducting oxide consisting of heterojunctions which are interconnected via non-planar CuO/Cu2O/Cu nanowires and Fe2O3/Fe nanospikes, they explain. Characterizing the sensors, they found the devices could determine acetone values of under 1 ppm (particles per million air molecules), while the breath of people with diabetes type I or II has an acetone content of more than 2 ppm. The nano-wires/spikes increase the size of the sensor surface and raise its sensitivity.


