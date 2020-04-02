Printed diabete breath test detects 1ppm acetone

With a focus on the detection of sugar levels for diabetes monitoring, the researchers designed a sensor leveraging the special properties of fine copper oxide nanowires and iron oxide nanospikes grown out of iron and copper microparticles printed on a glass substrate.



The sensor surface under the microscope: the research

team grows tiny wires and spikes from metallic microparticles

that are particularly good at trapping gas molecules.

Credit: Working Group Functional Nanomaterials.

