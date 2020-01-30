Proprietary long-distance wireless communication

January 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
wireless communication
The Themisto-I radio module from Würth Elektronik has an RF output power of up to 25 dBm and can attain ranges of up to 10 km.

Proprietary network solutions for IIoT/M2M applications can be implemented in the shortest possible time using the 17x27x3.8mm module, the WE-ProWare firmware, and the SDK package. With its 915 MHz frequency band, as well as FCC and IC module certification, Themisto-I is aimed at the American market. With the appropriate broadband profiles and increased input sensitivity at the receiver, the radio range can be increased from 800 m to over 10 km. Themisto-I is fully compatible with the Telesto-III low-power version in terms of radio profile, pins and command interface. So, for example, it extends the options for setting up decentralized sensor networks.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com


