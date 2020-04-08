First public safety video call over Amazon's cloud

Samsung Electronics has demonstrated the world’s first video call for public safety systems using the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform

The demonstration at Samsung’s lab in Korea showed Mission Critical Push-to-Talk, Data and Video (MCPTX, also known as Mission Critical Communications) running over AWS using the 3GPP Release 14 specifications. This was used to connect the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro rugged, secure smartphone, that is purpose-built for public safety users and first responders such as police, ambulance or fire services.

The MCPTX platform provides data and video communications capabilities surpassing the current Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology that provides traditional voice-based service. The platform enables first responders to be simultaneously connected with hundreds of fellow responders with easy exchange of videos, images, files and more during an emergency. This technology will help improve situational awareness and information accuracy, especially in times when public safety plays a pivotal role against local disasters or urgent threats.

Samsung’s customers for MCPTX will have the option to deploy the solution on their on-premise servers or AWS cloud platform.

Using a public cloud network such as AWS enables rapid deployment and improves scalability and flexibility of public safety networks for operators, by reducing the time spent on in-house data centre deployment and allowing them to adjust the usage of resources as needed. Also, the service can seamlessly failover to another part of the cloud as needed, increasing overall reliability.

“AWS offers a proven infrastructure with the greatest scalability, which enables network operators to offer reliable 5G services that will continue to scale, even during the greatest capacity strains.” said Amir Rao, Head of Global Solution Portfolio and Tech Alliances for Telco industry at AWS. “AWS offers a ubiquitous cloud programming model through its public availability zones and AWS Outpost services, which can be deployed at the Telco Operators data center or network edge locations. This demonstration of Samsung’s MCPTX solution on Amazon’s cloud platform brings the latest innovations to the