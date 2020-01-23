Pulse precision thick film chip resistors offer anti-surge up to 1.0W

KOA Speer Electronics has released higher power ratings for its SG73P Series of anti-surge, pulse precision thick film chip resistors.
The new power ratings by size are 0.2W (0402), 0.33W (0603), 0.5W (0805), 0.75W (1206), and 1.0W (1210). Precision SG73P resistors feature tolerances from ±0.5% to ±5%, T.C.R. of ±100 and ±200ppm/°C and resistance values ranging from 1~ 10MΩ. The resistors enable engineers to downsize circuits and reduce the number of components required for a design. This is accomplished through the SG73P’s 200% improvement in power ratings and pulse withstanding voltages compared to the company’s standard thick film series resistors.
KOA Speer Electronics - www.koaspeer.com