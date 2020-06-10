Push-in PCB connectors operate at up to 20A and 400V

The new 5mm pitch PCB connector operates at up to 20A and 400V at a typical ambient application temperature of 55°C without further derating. It incorporates an audible and tactile locking latch to ensure safe mating, a robust housing, contacts that support shock- and vibration-exposed applications, and an IP20 “finger safe” housing that prevents unintended operator contact with live components. The D-2970 also meets the IEC EN 61800-5 standard for adjustable speed electrical power drive systems. The push-in clamp and single-hand-operating center-locking lever – both designed to require no tooling – make it possible to cut mating time by up to 90% compared with connectors using screw-latch locking systems. The center-locking lever has clear tactile and audible mating feedback. Toolless wire release is also possible, thanks to the 50% lower insertion force, which allows users to release the wire without injuring their fingertips. The D-2970 is available with three different angled male headers, all mating with the same female plug, providing electronics designers flexibility. The initial configuration has three or four positions, which will be extended with versions with anywhere from two to 12 positions during 2020.

