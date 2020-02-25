Push-pull connector is IP68 rated for up to 5,000 mating cycles

February 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
connector
The waterproof T-series of the Y-Circ P push-pull circular connector family from Yamaichi Electronics has now been qualified for up to 5,000 mating cycles. In addition, the connectors are now available in size 09, 12, 15 and 18.

The T-series offers protection against permanent immersion in water and is now available in four sizes (outer diameters 9mm, 12mm, 15mm, 18mm). All connectors have been tested and qualified in the in-house laboratory for 48h at 1m water depth and thus correspond to the protection degree IP68. The cable sealing and the collet are reduced to just one part for easy, quick and error-free installation. Various standard pin assignments are available for all sizes. Customer-specific pin assignments can be implemented quickly and flexibly. An online configurator helps with the correct compilation and generates the appropriate type number for easy ordering. https://configurator.yamaichi.de/?language=EN

Yamaichi Electronics - www.yamaichi.eu


