Quad core ARM chip for edge computing unit

Siemens is expanding its portfolio for industrial communication with a quadcore ARM-powered Local Processing Engine (LPE).

The Scalance LPE9403 can be used to transfer or mirror data directly on the machine or plant and enables predictive maintenance and anomaly detection via Docker software containers or Linux applications using software from Claroty in the US for cybersecurity.

For industrial edge computing, the LPE9403 acts as an edge device in an ecosystem to which applications can be added via an app store or central management. If these applications are specified centrally for the LPE, they can be distributed, installed, and kept up-to-date.

To support a wide range of possible edge computing installations, several programs can be operated on the quadcore 64bit ARMv8 chip in the Scalance LPE9403 at the same time. The LPE has 4 GB RAM; 16 GB eMMC solid flash memory and runs Debian Linux. There are three 10/100/100 Mbit/s RJ45 connectors for Ethernet but the key link is a 100/1000 Mbit/s SFP optical port that supports connections up to 200km long. The unit includes a redundant power supply and can be mounted on a DIN rail.

www.siemens.com

Related articles

​Other articles on eeNews Europe